UN experts condemn violence against French student protesters

Crackdown on education protests

UN human rights experts on Wednesday condemned French authorities for violence against student protesters, describing serious injuries among minors and the detention of thousands of demonstrators as unacceptable. The statement came as education reform protests that began in mid-September continued to spread from high schools to universities nationwide, with students demanding better educational conditions, adequate resources and equal access to quality education.

Despite government engagement efforts in October, authorities prioritized security measures over addressing underlying grievances, the experts noted. Demonstrators have called for a functioning education system, decent material conditions and appropriate school timetables.

Injuries and accountability

The experts expressed particular concern over the scale of detentions, which have affected several thousand people — predominantly minors — describing the arrests as disproportionate and potentially discouraging peaceful protest. "The serious and, in some cases, irreversible injuries sustained by underage demonstrators during law enforcement operations are unacceptable and unjustifiable," they said.

While condemning acts of violence that injured police officers and damaged property, the experts said: "We regret that police officers have been injured, and that numerous buildings have been damaged and shops vandalised." They urged French authorities to review policing practices "in order to enable demonstrators to express their concerns and to facilitate a peaceful resolution of social conflicts." The experts said they remained in contact with French authorities over the situation.