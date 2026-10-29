Erdogan, Tokayev discuss bilateral ties, Turkic States in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Presidential Complex in Ankara for talks covering bilateral relations and regional developments, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Enhanced Strategic Partnership

The two leaders focused on advancing their Enhanced Strategic Partnership across trade, investment, energy, transport and defense industry cooperation. Erdogan emphasized Ankara's commitment to deepening ties with Astana during the discussions, noting that both nations would expand cooperation across these strategic sectors, according to the statement.

Organization of Turkic States

Erdogan pledged that Türkiye would work to strengthen the Organization of Turkic States during its chairmanship while maintaining close solidarity with Kazakhstan on the matter. He also invited Tokayev to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit, which will be held in Antalya on Nov. 11-12, the statement added.

Regional Context

The meeting reflects Ankara's broader strategy of strengthening institutional ties with Central Asian capitals under the Organization of Turkic States framework, which Türkiye currently chairs. Kazakhstan remains a founding member of the body alongside Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, with both nations seeking to expand economic integration beyond traditional energy partnerships.