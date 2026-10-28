South Korea completes indigenous marine attack helicopter development

South Korea's Defense Acquisition Program Administration announced on Wednesday that the country has completed development of an indigenous marine attack helicopter under a 450 billion-won ($337 million) program, clearing the way for serial production to begin in 2027.

Platform capabilities and armament

The helicopter, developed as a marine variant of the KUH-1 Surion aircraft, has been designed specifically for multidimensional amphibious operations and incorporates advanced weapons systems to counter aerial threats, DAPA said. The platform carries air-to-ground missiles alongside turret-mounted machine guns and both guided and unguided rockets, providing comprehensive strike capabilities for maritime assault scenarios against enemy helicopters and drones.

Testing and certification process

The project, launched in 2022, underwent extensive evaluation including live-fire tests of all onboard weapon systems before receiving final approvals. The aircraft passed a full combat suitability evaluation in July and subsequently secured airworthiness certification in August, confirming compliance with safety standards for military flight operations, according to Yonhap News Agency. Officials noted that the testing regimen verified the helicopter's combat effectiveness under operational conditions.

Production timeline

DAPA plans to manufacture approximately 20 of the attack helicopters starting in 2027, with the fleet intended to enhance Seoul's amphibious assault capabilities. The aircraft features additional defensive systems specifically engineered to neutralize threats from enemy helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles during maritime operations.