Home
World
Africa
Putin vows Russia will remain 'responsible' grain supplier to Africa

Putin vows Russia will remain 'responsible' grain supplier to Africa

Yenişafak English AA
10:07, 30/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:34, 30/10/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Putin vows Russia will remain 'responsible' grain supplier to Africa
File photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin promised that Moscow will continue delivering grain to African nations on both commercial and aid terms following the Russia-Africa Summit.

Grain supplies and strategic partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday committed Moscow to maintaining its role as a grain supplier to Africa, promising deliveries on both contractual and gratuitous bases as he welcomed leaders to the closing day of the Third Russia-Africa Summit. "Russia will continue to play the role of a responsible supplier of grain crops to Africa; we will do so, as before, on both a contractual and a gratuitous basis," Putin told a news conference alongside Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye in Moscow. The Russian leader described Moscow and African nations as "natural partners in the process of shaping a new, fairer, multipolar world."

UN reform and energy cooperation

Putin stressed that Russia and Africa maintain close foreign policy coordination through bilateral and multilateral channels, including the United Nations, and that the continent should be represented permanently on the UN Security Council. "Together, we are doing everything we can to strengthen the role of African states in world affairs, and we advocate for ensuring more equitable representation for Africans within the global decision-making system, including the UN Security Council and international financial institutions," he said.

The two-day summit, which began Wednesday, addressed energy cooperation in detail, with many African leaders highlighting Moscow's contributions to developing national energy systems across the continent. Putin said Russia consistently works to meet the growing demand of African economies for hydrocarbon fuels and addresses other related needs.

"Large-scale power sector projects are being implemented with the involvement of Russian companies. This encompasses not only traditional methods of power generation but also nuclear energy," said Putin. He noted that Moscow sees significant interest from African countries in large-scale power plants and small modular nuclear reactors, and that Russia is ready for "collaborative work" on these initiatives.

Titles :vladimir putinevariste ndayishimiyerussia-africa summitgrain supplymoscowburundiun security councilafrica
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026