African ministers agree to keep borders open despite Ebola

Continental response

The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said African health ministers have agreed to keep national borders open despite the fast-expanding Ebola outbreak affecting multiple countries across the region. Jean Kaseya told reporters the decision came after a high-level virtual meeting convened to assess the Ebola situation caused by the Bundibugyo strain and discuss enhanced cross-border coordination mechanisms.

More than 40 African ministers attended the emergency session as the virus has spread to four countries including Congo, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria. “I stood before more than 40 African Ministers and said what the data tells us: we are not winning so far,” said Kaseya. “Together, we agreed to prepare every country, coordinate across our borders and keep those borders open while watching them closely. Our partners are standing behind Africa’s plan.”

Outbreak statistics

The outbreak has claimed nearly 5,000 lives since May, mainly in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with confirmed cases surpassing 10,170 and a case fatality rate of 48.5 percent, according to Africa CDC. Kaseya told the ministers that the crisis has evolved from a national emergency into a continental health security test over the past five months, citing insecurity, complex humanitarian situations and limited funding as ongoing challenges.

Uganda’s Health Minister Chris Baryomunsi said his country’s experience demonstrates that transmission can be interrupted when authorities act early and decisively. The World Health Organization declared Uganda free of Ebola in August after the country reported 20 confirmed cases following the outbreak declaration in May. The Africa CDC has warned that 10 other nations including Rwanda, Tanzania, Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Zambia are at risk of being affected by the virus.