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Turkish defense firms showcase platforms at Nigeria expo

Turkish defense firms showcase platforms at Nigeria expo

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10:10, 27/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 10:35, 27/10/2026, Tuesday
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Turkish defense firms showcase platforms at Nigeria expo
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Turkish defense companies opened their showcase at the Africa International Defense Exhibition 2026 in Lagos, displaying advanced military platforms to explore partnerships across the continent.

Turkish defense companies opened a major showcase at the Africa International Defense Exhibition 2026 in Lagos on Monday, displaying advanced military platforms ranging from unmanned aerial vehicles to naval systems as Ankara seeks to deepen security ties across the continent.

Four-day Lagos showcase

The four-day event, organized by Nigeria's Defense Industries Corporation, is expected to draw more than 500 global firms and over 20,000 visitors to the Lagos venue through Thursday. The exhibition floor features hardware spanning land, air, sea, space and cybersecurity domains — including armored tactical vehicles, artillery systems and advanced radar solutions. A concurrent defense summit is hosting over 200 international speakers across 25 sessions focused on counterterrorism, maritime security and regional peacekeeping operations.

Ankara's industry delegation

The Turkish national pavilion includes major contractors such as Aselsan, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Havelsan, MKE and STM, alongside specialized firms including Skydagger, Med Marine, Isbir Generator and Ipek Defense. The delegation is exploring partnership opportunities as part of Türkiye's broader strategy to expand defense exports across Africa, according to industry officials. Ankara has prioritized defense cooperation with African states in recent years as part of its broader foreign policy pivot toward the continent.

International presence

National pavilions from the United States, China, France, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Brazil, India, Italy, Poland, Saudi Arabia and South Korea are also participating in the Lagos event. The Africa International Defense Exhibition serves as a key platform for technology transfer and security cooperation discussions among the more than 100 official delegations attending the fair.

Titles :africa international defense exhibitionlagosnigeriaaselsanturkish aerospace industriesstmdefense industries corporation of nigeriasecretariat of defense industries
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