UN mission in Somalia ends Oct. 31 after three decades of support

Mission concludes after three decades

The United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) will conclude its mandate on Oct. 31, bringing an end to a two-year transition phase and more than three decades of UN peace operations in the Horn of Africa nation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' spokesman announced Monday. Stephane Dujarric stated that the mission would cease operations in accordance with Security Council resolutions and a formal request submitted by Somalia's federal government.

"This milestone brings to a close more than three decades of United Nations missions in support of peacebuilding, state-building, governance and reconciliation in Somalia," Dujarric said. The closure follows a jointly agreed transition roadmap brokered between UN officials and Somali authorities, under which UNTMIS's mandated responsibilities have gradually transferred to Somali institutions alongside UN agencies, funds and programmes operating across the country.

Continued commitment amid transition

Guterres reaffirmed that the United Nations would maintain its presence in Somalia through resident agencies and development programmes, working closely with Somali authorities, the African Union and other international partners to advance peace, stability, human rights and sustainable development. Dujarric stressed that the Secretary-General remained committed to supporting Somali-led efforts to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous future for the nation's population.

"Recognizing the significant political, security, humanitarian and development challenges that remain, the Secretary-General calls for sustained international support to consolidate progress, advance inclusive political dialogue and reconciliation, strengthen institutions, and promote and protect human rights," he added. UNTMIS was established in May 2021 to coordinate UN support for Somalia's security transition following the phased drawdown of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia.