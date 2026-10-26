Alport Banjul Limited sponsors Summer Jam Basketball to support youth and sports development

Alport Banjul Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment, sports development and community engagement in The Gambia by sponsoring the Summer Jam Basketball event.

The company said the sponsorship reflects its belief in investing in young people and creating opportunities for them to develop their talents, build confidence and embrace teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship.

Mr. Salih Levent Kaçar, General Manager of Alport Banjul Limited, attended the event. His presence, the company said, underscored its commitment to supporting community-driven initiatives and encouraging youth participation in sports.

Alport Banjul Limited noted that beyond its role in port operations and infrastructure development, it remains committed to contributing positively to Gambian society through corporate social responsibility initiatives.

By supporting events such as Summer Jam Basketball, the company said it continues to demonstrate its dedication to empowering the next generation, promoting healthy lifestyles and contributing to the sustainable development of local communities.