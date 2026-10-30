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Egypt, US officials discuss Sudan war and Libya peace efforts

Egypt, US officials discuss Sudan war and Libya peace efforts

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09:55, 30/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:39, 30/10/2026, Friday
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Egypt, US officials discuss Sudan war and Libya peace efforts
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Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Massad Boulos discussed the Sudan crisis and efforts to secure a comprehensive political settlement during a Wednesday phone call, while also addressing Libya’s political stalemate and maritime boundary delimitation under international law.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Massad Boulos, who serves as US President Donald Trump’s senior adviser for Arab and African affairs, held extensive discussions on the Sudan crisis and broader regional developments during a phone call on Wednesday, according to an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement. Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s unwavering support for Sudan’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing the critical need to preserve the country’s national institutions amid the ongoing conflict. He emphasized the necessity of intensifying regional and international efforts to secure a comprehensive political settlement that ends the war and fulfills the Sudanese people’s aspirations for lasting security and stability.

The war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has persisted since April 2023, killing tens of thousands and displacing approximately 13 million people amid a worsening famine and severe humanitarian crisis. The conflict originated from disagreements regarding the integration of the two forces and has left the country’s infrastructure devastated while diplomatic efforts remain stalled.

Libya divisions and maritime boundaries

The two officials also examined developments in Libya and pathways to advance the political process and resolve the country’s longstanding divisions. Abdelatty stressed the importance of preserving Libya’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity while supporting the unification of its national institutions through a Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process. He urged coordinated regional and international efforts to help Libyan parties reach a comprehensive and sustainable settlement.

Libya remains split between the internationally recognized Government of National Unity in Tripoli, led by Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and a rival administration in Benghazi headed by Osama Hammad, which controls eastern Libya and much of the south. The discussions also addressed maritime boundary delimitation under international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, though the statement provided no further details on this aspect.

Titles :badr abdelattymassad boulossudan civil warlibya political processrapid support forcesgovernment of national unitymaritime boundary delimitationegyptian foreign ministry
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