Palestinian president eyes renewed dialogue with Israel after government formation

Abbas urges new government to seize peace opportunity

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday held out hope that a new Israeli administration would create space for renewed political dialogue toward a peace settlement grounded in international law, telling reporters in Cyprus that his leadership remained committed to diplomatic channels despite ongoing deadlock in Tel Aviv. Speaking alongside Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides following bilateral talks on the island, Abbas said: "The Palestinian side is seeking peace through adherence to international resolutions and principles, including UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions, as well as international law and human rights principles," according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Abbas stressed that the Palestinian leadership had consistently extended its hand to Israeli counterparts in pursuit of coexistence and would continue employing peaceful, legal, and diplomatic means to advance national rights. "We hope that the new Israeli government, once formed, will provide an opportunity to resume serious political dialogue leading to peace in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions," he added, emphasizing that broader regional security between Israel and neighboring Arab and Muslim states represented the ultimate objective rather than a narrow bilateral agreement.

Israeli election deadlock clouds prospects

His remarks came as Israel remained without a clear governing majority following Tuesday's elections, with 95 percent of votes counted by Thursday showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc securing 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset. The opposition Change bloc held 48 seats while Arab parties captured 19, leaving both main factions short of the 61 seats required to form a government and raising questions about the timeline for any potential diplomatic opening.

The Palestinian president noted that the key to security and stability in the region lay in implementing international legitimacy resolutions, reiterating his administration's commitment to peaceful popular resistance alongside diplomatic efforts. He expressed hope that the Greek Cypriot Administration would play a constructive role in bridging gaps between the parties and encouraging dialogue, praising Nicosia's longstanding support for Palestinian rights and its willingness to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Greek Cypriot offer of mediation

For his part, Christodoulides reaffirmed his administration's commitment to resolving the Palestinian issue on the basis of UN resolutions and stressed the importance of deepening ties to promote regional security. He indicated that the Greek Cypriot Administration stood ready to play an active role in supporting Palestinian efforts and addressing outstanding disputes, signaling potential diplomatic assistance as Abbas seeks to break the current impasse.

The leaders also addressed conditions facing Palestinians amid continued Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as diplomatic efforts to break the political stalemate remained stalled following the inconclusive Israeli vote.