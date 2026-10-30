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Iran has not replied to Vance message, senior official says

Iran has not replied to Vance message, senior official says

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09:51, 30/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:40, 30/10/2026, Friday
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Iran has not replied to Vance message, senior official says
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A senior Iranian official said Tehran has not responded to a message from US Vice President JD Vance, as President Donald Trump denied reports the communication concerned revived peace negotiations.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council has not responded to a message sent by US Vice President JD Vance to its secretary Mohsen Rezaei, a senior security official told the semi-official Fars News Agency on Thursday, dismissing media speculation regarding the contents of the communication.

Established channels

The source noted that exchanges between American and Iranian officials have occurred on several previous occasions, including during former US President Barack Obama's administration, suggesting such back-channel communications represent established practice rather than extraordinary diplomatic overtures. The official characterized Tehran's current silence as routine rather than indicative of a bilateral breakdown.

Conflicting accounts

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Vance dispatched the letter at Trump's direction to explore whether a diplomatic framework might forestall renewed American military action against Iran. Trump, however, denied ordering negotiations, telling reporters: "No, what it is, is that they need help with medical supplies and various things," when questioned about directing Vance to establish contact with Tehran.

Regional context

The outreach unfolds against a backdrop of sustained friction between Washington and Tehran concerning implementation of a June memorandum of understanding and transit rights through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. Both governments maintain active communication channels despite public disagreements regarding the message's specific purpose, though officials in neither capital have indicated substantive progress toward resolving the broader security disputes.

Titles :jd vancemohsen rezaeidonald trumpiransupreme national security councilfars news agencystrait of hormuzus-iran relations
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