Türkiye, Canada sign export credit deal to back joint projects

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat on Friday announced that Türkiye and Canada have signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen export credit cooperation and facilitate joint projects in third-country markets. The pact between Turk Eximbank and Export Development Canada followed Bolat's talks with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in Istanbul.

Export credit cooperation

The agreement aims to support Turkish and Canadian companies in developing joint ventures across Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and Central Asia, Bolat said in a statement posted on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal. Officials noted that the cooperation framework will enable both nations to leverage their respective export credit agencies to expand their economic footprint in emerging markets.

Free trade timeline

Bolat and Anand also discussed expanding bilateral trade and economic relations, alongside ongoing negotiations toward a comprehensive free trade agreement between the two countries. The Turkish minister welcomed plans to hold the first round of free trade negotiations during the week beginning Nov. 30, 2026.

"We will continue our efforts to deepen trade and economic cooperation between our two countries and create new opportunities for our companies," Bolat said. The Canadian foreign minister's visit to Istanbul marked the first high-level economic engagement between the two governments this year, with technical teams expected to finalize the FTA draft text before the November 2026 launch date.