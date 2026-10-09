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Türkiye's Akinci drone hits target in first domestic guidance kit test

Türkiye's Akinci drone hits target in first domestic guidance kit test

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14:58, 09/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 15:26, 09/10/2026, Friday
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Türkiye's Akinci drone hits target in first domestic guidance kit test
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Baykar announced Friday that Türkiye's Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle successfully struck a target using the domestically developed Morfoz Guidance Kit, marking the first integration of the Aselsan-developed system into the high-altitude drone platform.

Baykar announced Friday that Türkiye's Akinci unmanned combat aerial vehicle successfully struck a designated target in its first firing test using the domestically developed Morfoz Guidance Kit over the Aegean Sea.

Aegean test flight

The test was conducted over the Gulf of Saros as part of efforts to expand the aircraft's capabilities by integrating domestically developed systems, the company said in a statement. Akinci took off from the Corlu Flight Training and Test Center in Tekirdag province carrying the MGK and the Alpagut munition — jointly developed by Roketsan and STM — before scoring a direct hit and returning to base, according to Baykar.

Weapons integration

The Morfoz Guidance Kit was developed entirely with domestic components by Turkish defense firm Aselsan, Baykar noted. The system joins an expanding arsenal integrated into the high-altitude drone, which includes the MAM series of precision-guided munitions, the Tolun family, the Cakir cruise missile and the Sungur air defense missile.

Other weapons integrated into the platform include the IHA-122, IHA-230 and IHA-300 supersonic missiles and the Eren high-speed multipurpose loitering munition, allowing operators to select different guidance systems, ranges and warhead options depending on the mission profile. Baykar has signed export agreements with 39 countries — 36 for its Bayraktar TB2 combat drone and 16 for the Akinci — as the company expands its global footprint in the unmanned aerial vehicle market.

Titles :akincibaykarmorfoz guidance kitaselsanroketsanstmtekirdagaegean sea
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