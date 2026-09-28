Türkiye maintains legal action over market-disrupting transactions

Speaking on Türkiye’s social media platform Nsosyal, Simsek said legal procedures remain underway concerning those linked to market-disrupting transactions. He stressed that measures would not be directed at individuals or companies that have no involvement in the activities under investigation.

Focus remains on Türkiye’s real economy

Simsek said safeguarding the country’s real sector remains a central priority for the government. He pointed specifically to investment, jobs, production capacity and exports as areas that authorities intend to protect throughout the process.

The minister also said the legitimate interests of fund investors are being addressed in coordination with the Ministry of Justice, underlining the authorities’ efforts to protect investors affected by developments in financial markets.

Liquidity measures to support financial stability

The government will take further steps where necessary to preserve market liquidity and contain potential risks to the financial system, according to Simsek. Such measures are intended to prevent market developments from spilling over into Türkiye’s wider economy and disrupting financial stability.

Simsek also called on the public to base their understanding of the ongoing process on statements released by authorized institutions, rather than unverified reports or speculation.