Home
Economy
Turkey Economy
Türkiye maintains legal action over market-disrupting transactions

Türkiye maintains legal action over market-disrupting transactions

Elif Şanlı
11:32, 28/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 11:32, 28/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye maintains legal action over market-disrupting transactions
Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek

Türkiye is continuing legal proceedings over transactions that authorities say have disrupted market operations, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said Monday. Simsek stressed that the government’s approach will focus on protecting legitimate investors while shielding investment, employment, production and export capacity from potential disruption.

Speaking on Türkiye’s social media platform Nsosyal, Simsek said legal procedures remain underway concerning those linked to market-disrupting transactions. He stressed that measures would not be directed at individuals or companies that have no involvement in the activities under investigation.

Focus remains on Türkiye’s real economy

Simsek said safeguarding the country’s real sector remains a central priority for the government. He pointed specifically to investment, jobs, production capacity and exports as areas that authorities intend to protect throughout the process.

The minister also said the legitimate interests of fund investors are being addressed in coordination with the Ministry of Justice, underlining the authorities’ efforts to protect investors affected by developments in financial markets.

Liquidity measures to support financial stability

The government will take further steps where necessary to preserve market liquidity and contain potential risks to the financial system, according to Simsek. Such measures are intended to prevent market developments from spilling over into Türkiye’s wider economy and disrupting financial stability.

Simsek also called on the public to base their understanding of the ongoing process on statements released by authorized institutions, rather than unverified reports or speculation.

Titles :Türkiyemarketsfinanceliquidityinvestment
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026