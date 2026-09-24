Turkish Airlines on Wednesday finalized an agreement with Boeing covering the purchase of up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The deal, reached following negotiations that began earlier in 2025, marks the carrier's largest single-aisle order from the manufacturer to date and was signed in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Fleet flexibility and expansion

The agreement includes a firm order for 100 Boeing 737-8 jets alongside options for an additional 50 aircraft. The arrangement provides Turkish Airlines with the flexibility to switch to the larger Boeing 737-10 variant, allowing the carrier to adjust fleet capacity according to passenger demand and operational requirements across its network.

"This agreement represents an important step in line with our strategy to expand our fleet," said Murat Seker, chairman of the Board and Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines. "The new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will bring greater efficiency and flexibility to our operations and support the extensive flight network we serve from our Istanbul hub," he stated.

Fuel efficiency and network growth

The Boeing 737-8 offers a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions compared with the aircraft it replaces. The aircraft also provides advantages in range and payload capacity for high-demand domestic and international routes, according to the airline.

Turkish Airlines and its subsidiary AJet currently operate more than 200 Boeing aircraft, including 737 MAX, 737 Next-Generation, 787 Dreamliner and 777 Freighter models. The latest agreement follows a separate order for 75 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft that the carrier placed earlier in 2025.

Industrial cooperation

Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, noted that the order reflected the "mutual trust and shared vision" that have shaped the companies' longstanding partnership. "We are proud to continue supporting Turkish Airlines as it expands its Istanbul-based network, connecting more people to more destinations around the world, while also supporting Türkiye's aviation ecosystem," Pope said.

Beyond the aircraft purchase, the two companies signed a strategic memorandum of understanding this year. The framework establishes cooperation on industrial participation focused on capability development, value creation and business opportunities to strengthen Türkiye's aviation industry.