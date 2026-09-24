Home
Economy
Turkey Economy
Turkish Airlines finalizes deal for up to 150 Boeing jets

Turkish Airlines finalizes deal for up to 150 Boeing jets

Yenişafak English AA
01:48, 24/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 02:07, 24/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Turkish Airlines finalizes deal for up to 150 Boeing jets
AA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) attends the signing ceremony of the agreement between Turkish Airlines and Boeing in New York, United States on September 23, 2026.

Turkish Airlines announced on Wednesday it has finalized an agreement to purchase up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, marking the carrier's largest single-aisle order from the manufacturer as it seeks to expand its short- and medium-haul network and modernize its fleet.

Turkish Airlines on Wednesday finalized an agreement with Boeing covering the purchase of up to 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The deal, reached following negotiations that began earlier in 2025, marks the carrier's largest single-aisle order from the manufacturer to date and was signed in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Fleet flexibility and expansion

The agreement includes a firm order for 100 Boeing 737-8 jets alongside options for an additional 50 aircraft. The arrangement provides Turkish Airlines with the flexibility to switch to the larger Boeing 737-10 variant, allowing the carrier to adjust fleet capacity according to passenger demand and operational requirements across its network.

"This agreement represents an important step in line with our strategy to expand our fleet," said Murat Seker, chairman of the Board and Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines. "The new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft will bring greater efficiency and flexibility to our operations and support the extensive flight network we serve from our Istanbul hub," he stated.

Fuel efficiency and network growth

The Boeing 737-8 offers a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions compared with the aircraft it replaces. The aircraft also provides advantages in range and payload capacity for high-demand domestic and international routes, according to the airline.

Turkish Airlines and its subsidiary AJet currently operate more than 200 Boeing aircraft, including 737 MAX, 737 Next-Generation, 787 Dreamliner and 777 Freighter models. The latest agreement follows a separate order for 75 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft that the carrier placed earlier in 2025.

Industrial cooperation

Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, noted that the order reflected the "mutual trust and shared vision" that have shaped the companies' longstanding partnership. "We are proud to continue supporting Turkish Airlines as it expands its Istanbul-based network, connecting more people to more destinations around the world, while also supporting Türkiye's aviation ecosystem," Pope said.

Beyond the aircraft purchase, the two companies signed a strategic memorandum of understanding this year. The framework establishes cooperation on industrial participation focused on capability development, value creation and business opportunities to strengthen Türkiye's aviation industry.

Titles :turkish airlinesthyboeingboeing 737 maxrecep tayyip erdoganerdoganmurat sekerstephanie popeistanbulaviation industry
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026