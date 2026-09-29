China tells Japan to 'correct' Taiwan stance

hinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has pressed Japan to "correct as soon as possible" its leadership's position on Taiwan, saying the two countries' relationship has fallen into a "grave situation" that requires fresh normalization, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement released Tuesday. Wang delivered the message during a Monday meeting in Beijing with Takeshi Iwaya, who heads the Japan Association for the Promotion of International Trade, a body that concentrates on commerce and diplomacy with China. The talks underscored how far ties between Asia's two largest economies have drifted since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said last November that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could amount to a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, potentially opening the door to collective self-defense. Beijing has lodged repeated protests over that remark, and Wang used the encounter to reiterate China's concerns.

Wang warns against revising Japan's postwar course

In the same meeting, Wang cautioned Tokyo against challenging its postwar "Peace Constitution" or attempting to "rehabilitate war criminals," pointing to this year's 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tokyo Trials. He framed the Taiwan question as the immediate priority for Japan, saying "For Japan, the urgent task is to correct as soon as possible the erroneous words and actions of its leaders on the Taiwan question." Iwaya, a former Japanese foreign minister, described the current state of bilateral relations as worrying, the statement said.

US Typhon system to shift to Okinawa

Separately, the US Typhon missile system currently deployed in southwestern Japan will be moved to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa around mid-October, Kyodo News reported Tuesday, citing Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. The system, which can fire Tomahawk cruise missiles, will not be permanently stationed there. China has criticized the deployment, adding another point of friction to an already difficult relationship.

Long-term strain despite anniversary

Relations between China and Japan have remained strained since Takaichi's November remarks, with Beijing repeatedly voicing objections. Yet the two nations are set to mark 55 years since the normalization of their ties next year, a milestone that could serve as a test of whether both sides can stabilize a relationship troubled by security disputes and historical grievances.