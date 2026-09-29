Putin raises Russian military strength to 2.44 million personnel

The latest presidential decree adds 15,500 active-duty service members to the previously authorized figure. The document, published on Russia’s official legal information portal, sets the new overall strength of the Russian Armed Forces at more than 2.44 million personnel.

The figure covers both active-duty military personnel and other authorized personnel serving within the armed forces. The order also requires the Russian government to provide the Defense Ministry with the federal funding needed to maintain the newly approved personnel level.

Increase follows July adjustment

The latest decision follows an earlier expansion announced in July. At that time, Putin raised the authorized strength of the Russian Armed Forces to 2,426,130 personnel, including 1,535,000 active-duty service members.

The latest decree therefore represents another increase in Russia’s officially authorized military manpower, with the active-duty component rising by 15,500 compared with the July level.