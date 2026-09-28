Home
World
Europe
UK's Miliband denounces Netanyahu over Gaza

UK's Miliband denounces Netanyahu over Gaza

Yenişafak English AA
14:50, 28/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 14:58, 28/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
UK's Miliband denounces Netanyahu over Gaza
AA
UK Foreign Minister Ed Miliband

British Foreign Minister Ed Miliband has branded the Israeli government's actions in Gaza and the West Bank "a stain on the conscience of the world," pledging to ban imports from illegal settlements and disrupt British financing for them.

UK Foreign Minister Ed Miliband on Monday described the Israeli government's conduct in Gaza and the West Bank as "a stain on the conscience of the world," delivering one of Labour's sharpest critiques of Benjamin Netanyahu's administration.

Miliband speaks at Labour conference

Addressing Labour's annual conference, Miliband said the suffering caused by the Israeli government "cannot justify" the actions that have followed. He drew a large round of applause as he condemned the suffering of Palestinians and set out a tougher approach toward Netanyahu's government. Turning to people in Britain and elsewhere moved by the plight of Palestinians, he said: "We hear you. You were right."

Labour resets its approach

Miliband said Labour had changed course under Andy Burnham's leadership, vowing to challenge abuses in Gaza and the West Bank. "And under Andy's leadership, we have reset our approach. We call out ethnic cleansing by the settler terrorists in the West Bank. We call out the evidence of war crimes in Gaza. We call out Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine, and we match word with action."

Settlement trade targeted

Miliband announced measures aimed at economic links with Israeli settlements, saying Britain would go beyond statements of condemnation. "We will ban the import of goods from illegal settlements. We will disrupt the supply lines for British finance, British construction, and British services for illegal settlements." He also warned against attempts to undermine the prospect of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, saying Labour would oppose moves threatening the two-state solution. "And when it comes to the attempt to destroy the two-state solution, this party, this movement, this government said we will not let you succeed." He added: "And friends, our argument is not with the people of Israel, but with the actions of its government."



Titles :GazaUK Foreign Minister Ed MilibandWest BankMilibandIsraelLabourBritain
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026