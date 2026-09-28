UK's Miliband denounces Netanyahu over Gaza

UK Foreign Minister Ed Miliband on Monday described the Israeli government's conduct in Gaza and the West Bank as "a stain on the conscience of the world," delivering one of Labour's sharpest critiques of Benjamin Netanyahu's administration.

Miliband speaks at Labour conference

Addressing Labour's annual conference, Miliband said the suffering caused by the Israeli government "cannot justify" the actions that have followed. He drew a large round of applause as he condemned the suffering of Palestinians and set out a tougher approach toward Netanyahu's government. Turning to people in Britain and elsewhere moved by the plight of Palestinians, he said: "We hear you. You were right."

Labour resets its approach

Miliband said Labour had changed course under Andy Burnham's leadership, vowing to challenge abuses in Gaza and the West Bank. "And under Andy's leadership, we have reset our approach. We call out ethnic cleansing by the settler terrorists in the West Bank. We call out the evidence of war crimes in Gaza. We call out Israel's illegal occupation of Palestine, and we match word with action."

Settlement trade targeted

Miliband announced measures aimed at economic links with Israeli settlements, saying Britain would go beyond statements of condemnation. "We will ban the import of goods from illegal settlements. We will disrupt the supply lines for British finance, British construction, and British services for illegal settlements." He also warned against attempts to undermine the prospect of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, saying Labour would oppose moves threatening the two-state solution. "And when it comes to the attempt to destroy the two-state solution, this party, this movement, this government said we will not let you succeed." He added: "And friends, our argument is not with the people of Israel, but with the actions of its government."