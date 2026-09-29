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NATO commander warns EU defense plans must complement alliance

NATO commander warns EU defense plans must complement alliance

Elif Şanlı
08:14, 29/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 08:15, 29/09/2026, Tuesday
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NATO commander warns EU defense plans must complement alliance
NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) Gen. Alexus Grynkewich

NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said Monday that any defense framework developed by the European Union should work alongside NATO rather than establish a competing system. Speaking at the European Parliament, he warned that parallel structures could increase costs and place further strain on limited defense resources.

Grynkewich said he had discussed proposals for a European defense union with several European leaders, stressing that the EU’s approach to defense organization should remain compatible with NATO’s existing command structure and military capabilities.

He argued that creating two separate systems would duplicate resources and expertise already available through NATO. “Whatever it is that the EU does with its member states and how it structures, should not be in competition with NATO,” he said.

Defense industry and procurement in focus

The NATO commander also highlighted the need for stronger coordination between the EU and NATO on defense production and procurement. He said decisions over where military equipment is manufactured have particular implications for companies from the US, Canada, UK, Norway and Türkiye.

Grynkewich cautioned against procurement policies that prioritize the country of origin of weapons and equipment over their military effectiveness. “A focus on where something is made rather than how well it performs in combat, how it performs on the battlefield, only benefits our adversaries,” he said.

Ankara forum showcases major agreements

Grynkewich pointed to a NATO defense industry forum held in Ankara, where hundreds of companies announced agreements with a combined value exceeding €50 billion, or nearly $57 billion.

The deals included projects involving strategic airlift and high-altitude intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, according to the NATO commander. The Ankara gathering highlighted the scale of defense-industry cooperation within the alliance.

NATO and EU urged to combine capabilities

Grynkewich said closer NATO-EU coordination could allow both organizations to make better use of their respective strengths. He noted that the EU can provide financial and regulatory mechanisms, while NATO defines military requirements and brings established defense expertise.

“NATO and the EU are exponentially stronger when working together,” he said, calling for approaches that expand cooperation rather than create additional barriers between the two institutions.

Titles :NATOEUdefenseTürkiyesecurity
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