Fidan meets German state premier in Ankara for key talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received Hendrik Wüst, the premier of Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia, in Ankara on Tuesday, diplomatic sources said, bringing Turkish and German officials together for talks in the capital.

Meeting held in Ankara

Fidan and Wüst held discussions during the German state premier’s visit to Türkiye’s capital, according to diplomatic sources familiar with the meeting.

North Rhine-Westphalia is Germany’s most populous state and a major industrial center, with longstanding economic and social links with Türkiye.

No details released on talks

The Turkish Foreign Ministry did not provide further information on the subjects addressed during Fidan’s meeting with Wüst.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of longstanding ties between Türkiye and Germany, which include extensive economic, commercial and people-to-people connections. However, diplomatic sources did not disclose whether specific bilateral or regional issues were discussed.