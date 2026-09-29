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NATO to expand cheaper drone defenses along eastern flank

NATO to expand cheaper drone defenses along eastern flank

Elif Şanlı
16:00, 29/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 16:01, 29/09/2026, Tuesday
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NATO to expand cheaper drone defenses along eastern flank
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

NATO will expand lower-cost counter-drone capabilities as repeated airspace incidents on its eastern flank expose the limits of relying on advanced fighter aircraft against relatively inexpensive unmanned systems. Secretary General Mark Rutte said the alliance is strengthening its air and missile defenses while maintaining support for Ukraine and reinforcing its military readiness in the region.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Tuesday that the alliance will invest in more affordable counter-drone systems to address growing unmanned aerial threats without routinely deploying high-end fighter aircraft against low-cost drones.

NATO adjusts air defense strategy

Speaking alongside Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevicius at NATO headquarters, Rutte said the alliance wants to develop more cost-effective ways to intercept drones. He described the approach as part of a broader effort to adapt NATO’s defenses to changing threats along its eastern flank.

Rutte said NATO is strengthening its integrated air and missile defense network through what he called a “multilayered, 360-degree approach.” The alliance is also developing new counter-drone capabilities through initiatives including Drone Edge.

The NATO chief pointed to an incident two weeks earlier as an example of the alliance’s response. Italian fighter jets operating from NATO’s Siauliai Air Base in Lithuania intercepted and destroyed a drone after it entered Lithuanian airspace. Rutte described the operation as “collective defense in action.”

Lithuania focuses on eastern flank readiness

Air defense and military preparedness on NATO’s eastern flank were among the central issues discussed by Rutte and Sinkevicius. Lithuania, which borders Russia’s Kaliningrad region and Belarus, has been strengthening its defenses as NATO increases its focus on the alliance’s eastern members.

Sinkevicius also said Lithuania remains committed to hosting a permanent German brigade by the end of 2027. The planned deployment is part of wider efforts to reinforce NATO’s military presence in the region.

Alliance reiterates support for Ukraine

The talks also included the war in Ukraine and NATO’s continued assistance to Kyiv. Rutte said Russia’s actions were aimed at testing the alliance’s determination, while stressing that NATO intended to maintain and increase its support.

“We will do even more for Ukraine, and not less,” Rutte said, reaffirming the alliance’s stated commitment to supporting Ukraine as NATO simultaneously adapts its defenses to emerging threats.

Titles :LithuaniaMark RutteMindaugas SinkeviciusNATO
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