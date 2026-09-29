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Six EU states seek cuts to bloc's next budget

Six EU states seek cuts to bloc's next budget

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14:58, 29/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 15:17, 29/09/2026, Tuesday
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Six EU states seek cuts to bloc's next budget
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Six EU member states have called for the bloc's next seven-year budget to be cut by several hundred billion euros. The leaders of the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Finland rejected the European Commission's proposal, which they say would raise spending by 60%.

Six European Union member states have pressed the bloc to trim its next seven-year budget by several hundred billion euros, according to a letter seen by Dutch broadcaster NOS on Tuesday. The leaders of the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Austria and Finland came out against the European Commission's proposal, which they said would lift the bloc's budget by 60%. They described the plan as "unrealistic" on both political and economic grounds, arguing the increase does not square with the austerity measures several member states now need to pursue.

Leaders demand spending reform

The six leaders therefore urged that the budget be reduced by "several hundred billion euros." They also called for a thorough overhaul of EU spending, saying investments should be directed toward security, defense, economic competitiveness, innovation and combating illegal migration within the framework of a strong and independent Europe.

Letter sent to Irish presidency

In the letter addressed to the current EU presidency, held by Ireland, the leaders stressed that the new budget proposal should contain an amount that can be realistically financed and without further borrowing. The push reflects a broader divide within the bloc over spending priorities, with wealthier northern members increasingly wary of expanding the common budget while facing domestic fiscal pressure.



Titles :budgetEUGermanyNetherlandsSpendingBrussels
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