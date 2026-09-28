Erdogan, Prabowo discuss Türkiye-Indonesia ties, COP31 invitation

Erdogan welcomed the close coordination between Türkiye and Indonesia on international platforms, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate. He said continued solidarity between Ankara and Jakarta could contribute to the interests of both countries.

The two leaders also reviewed ways to broaden bilateral cooperation, with particular attention given to trade and the defense industry. Erdogan said Türkiye and Indonesia would continue working on new steps to strengthen collaboration in these areas.

Antalya to host COP31 Leaders’ Summit

During the conversation, Erdogan extended an invitation to Prabowo for the COP31 Leaders’ Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Antalya, Türkiye, in November.

The invitation places Türkiye’s Mediterranean city at the center of upcoming high-level climate diplomacy as leaders prepare to gather for discussions on global climate policy and international cooperation.

Ankara seeks stronger ties with Jakarta

The phone call underlined Türkiye’s efforts to expand relations with Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, across trade, defense and international diplomacy. Cooperation between the two countries has developed beyond traditional political ties, with economic and defense relations becoming increasingly important areas of engagement.

The leaders’ discussion also reflects the broader importance Ankara places on maintaining coordination with Indonesia on regional and global issues.