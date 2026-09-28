Home
Türkiye
Politics
Erdogan, Prabowo discuss Türkiye-Indonesia ties, COP31 invitation

Erdogan, Prabowo discuss Türkiye-Indonesia ties, COP31 invitation

Elif Şanlı
16:07, 28/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 16:07, 28/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Erdogan, Prabowo discuss Türkiye-Indonesia ties, COP31 invitation
AA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto (L)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments during a phone conversation Monday, with Erdogan highlighting opportunities to deepen cooperation between Türkiye and Indonesia in trade and defense. Erdogan also invited Prabowo to attend the COP31 Leaders’ Summit in Antalya in November.

Erdogan welcomed the close coordination between Türkiye and Indonesia on international platforms, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate. He said continued solidarity between Ankara and Jakarta could contribute to the interests of both countries.

The two leaders also reviewed ways to broaden bilateral cooperation, with particular attention given to trade and the defense industry. Erdogan said Türkiye and Indonesia would continue working on new steps to strengthen collaboration in these areas.

Antalya to host COP31 Leaders’ Summit

During the conversation, Erdogan extended an invitation to Prabowo for the COP31 Leaders’ Summit, which is scheduled to take place in Antalya, Türkiye, in November.

The invitation places Türkiye’s Mediterranean city at the center of upcoming high-level climate diplomacy as leaders prepare to gather for discussions on global climate policy and international cooperation.

Ankara seeks stronger ties with Jakarta

The phone call underlined Türkiye’s efforts to expand relations with Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, across trade, defense and international diplomacy. Cooperation between the two countries has developed beyond traditional political ties, with economic and defense relations becoming increasingly important areas of engagement.

The leaders’ discussion also reflects the broader importance Ankara places on maintaining coordination with Indonesia on regional and global issues.

Titles :TürkiyeIndonesiaErdoganPrabowoCOP31
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026