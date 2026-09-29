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Gaza authorities report 5,147 Israeli ceasefire violations

Gaza authorities report 5,147 Israeli ceasefire violations

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11:57, 29/09/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 11:59, 29/09/2026, Tuesday
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Gaza authorities report 5,147 Israeli ceasefire violations
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Gaza's Government Media Office says Israel has committed 5,147 violations of the ceasefire in place since Oct. 10, 2025, killing 1,421 Palestinians. It warns of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe as winter nears and aid deliveries fall far short of agreed levels.

Israeli forces have breached the Gaza ceasefire agreement 5,147 times since it took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, leaving 1,421 Palestinians dead, the Government Media Office said Tuesday, warning that humanitarian conditions are deteriorating toward a catastrophe as winter sets in. In a statement, the office said relief and humanitarian conditions across the Gaza Strip have grown dangerous and disastrous, putting hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians at risk of deadly outcomes.

Aid deliveries fall far short of terms

The office rejected Israeli assertions that sufficient supplies have been allowed into Gaza, calling them "misleading." It said Israel permitted only 35% of the agreed number of trucks carrying humanitarian and relief aid and reconstruction materials to enter the enclave. "Only 72,826 trucks were allowed to enter out of 210,600 humanitarian and relief trucks and trucks carrying reconstruction materials that were supposed to enter under the agreement," the office said. It added that only 13,785 people had been able to leave or enter the enclave out of 35,000 expected to travel, a compliance rate of no more than 39%.

Satellite imagery shows vast destruction

Updated imagery on Google Maps on Monday showed a dramatic reshaping of Gaza's urban landscape, with damage extending beyond single buildings to whole residential blocks and wide empty stretches where dense neighborhoods once stood. A recent assessment by the UN Satellite Centre (UNOSAT) found more than 201,000 buildings — equal to 82% of all structures in the Gaza Strip — had been damaged. Large numbers of Palestinians are still living in tents, temporary shelters or damaged buildings, hampered by shortages of shelter materials and difficulty repairing homes before the rainy season. The UN estimates 1.98 million Palestinians in Gaza need shelter-related assistance out of a population of about 2.1 million.

Water and health services under strain

Basic services remain severely stretched, with the UN estimating that 91% of households covered by recent assessments face moderate to severe water insecurity. The health sector continues to operate at limited capacity because of damage to hospitals and shortages of equipment and supplies. Recovery work is continuing despite the lingering effects of the war and casualties reported after the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025. Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 74,000 people and injured over 175,000 in a genocidal war that has also left the entire Gaza Strip in ruins. In August, an independent Palestinian committee tasked with managing Gaza's affairs met UN agencies to coordinate early recovery plans and identify priority interventions, part of efforts to shift from an emergency humanitarian response toward restoring services and rebuilding the enclave.



Titles :GazaCeasefireIsraelAidUNOSAT
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