



Yemeni government forces conducted airstrikes against Houthi positions in the Al-Rubaie area west of Taiz on Monday, the Taiz Military Axis said. The media center reported that strikes targeted rebel sites in the western outskirts, though it provided no immediate details on casualties or damage.

Operations expand across southwest

Government forces announced they targeted Houthi gatherings across Taiz, Lahij, and Al-Dhalea governorates on Sunday, marking an expansion of military activities in the region. No comment has been issued by Houthi officials regarding the attacks.

Strategic gains and conflict background

The escalation follows intensified fighting in September, when Houthi fighters seized Mokha and Mayyun Island overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa in late 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.