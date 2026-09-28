Iraq says coalition ran no missions in 2026 as mandate ends

No operations have been conducted by international coalition forces on Iraqi soil since the start of 2026, Iraqi Air Force Commander Khalid al-Tamimi said Monday, underscoring that his service is now acting "independently." "No force from the coalition has carried out any duty inside Iraqi territory from the beginning of 2026 until now," Tamimi told the Iraqi News Agency, speaking two days before the coalition's mission in Iraq is due to conclude on Sept. 30. "All missions currently carried out by the Air Force are independent of coalition forces, and there is no direct support from them," he added.

Baghdad builds self-reliant maintenance and training base

Tamimi said the Iraqi Air Force is striving to establish an integrated network of workshops, facilities and warehouses, noting that upkeep of Iraq's F-16 fighter jets is now handled "100% by Iraqi personnel." He said certain levels of engine repair still require referral to Pratt & Whitney, a US-based aerospace manufacturer, while Iraqi crews manage part of the work domestically. Tamimi also said negotiations are progressing on the purchase of Rafale fighter jets, adding that "the first batch under negotiation is for 14 aircraft," without naming the party involved in the discussions. On training cooperation, he said Rafale aircraft stationed in Jordan join monthly exercises with the Iraqi Air Force, while a drill planned in France this year was postponed due to the war in the region.

Air defenses and drone plans advance

Tamimi said Iraq's air defenses provide radar coverage nationwide, while fighter jets armed with air-to-air missiles and their pilots remain on daily standby. "We conduct a full daily aerial scan of all Iraq," he said, adding that reports are submitted to the office of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces through the army chief of staff. Efforts are underway to develop local manufacturing capabilities and a proposal exists to establish a separate command for drones, although work in this field remains at an early stage, the Iraqi commander added.

Threat from sleeper cells described as limited

Turning to security threats, he said sleeper cells persist in remote and rugged areas but characterized the current danger as "very limited," citing public vigilance and the capabilities available to Iraqi forces. He said the Iraqi Air Force flew 58,822 missions during the war against ISIS/Daesh, including transport, reconnaissance and other operations, as well as supporting ground forces and striking the group's positions. Separately, Tamimi disclosed that an Antonov transport aircraft was taken out of service after being struck by a missile at a base in Baghdad, without specifying when the incident happened or who was responsible. Baghdad and Washington agreed in September 2024 to end the military mission of the US-led international coalition in Iraq and transition toward bilateral security partnerships aimed at supporting Iraqi forces and maintaining pressure on ISIS to prevent its resurgence. The US-led coalition was formed in September 2014 to fight ISIS and supported Iraqi forces during the campaign against the terrorist group. After its territorial defeat in Iraq in 2017, the coalition's role shifted largely toward advising, assisting and strengthening Iraqi security capabilities.