Home
World
Middle East
Ben-Gvir threatens executions, displacement in bid for defense post

Ben-Gvir threatens executions, displacement in bid for defense post

Yenişafak English AA
08:42, 28/09/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Ben-Gvir threatens executions, displacement in bid for defense post
AA
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has pledged to pursue death sentences for Palestinian prisoners and back "voluntary migration" from Gaza and the occupied West Bank should he secure the defense portfolio in Israel's next government, drawing fresh condemnation ahead of October elections.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Sunday he would seek the execution of Palestinian prisoners and press for the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied West Bank if he is handed the defense ministry in Israel's next coalition government.Prison cell footage sparks outcry

Ben-Gvir shared video on the US platform X showing him standing inside the cell of Hassan Salameh, a Palestinian prisoner held by Israel since 1996, and told him directly, "I want to execute you." In a message posted with the clip, the far-right minister said that as defense chief he would work to ensure prisoners like Salameh face the death penalty and would push "voluntary migration" from Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Coalition demands and election timing

Ben-Gvir has stated that his Jewish Power party would insist on controlling both the defense and justice ministries as a precondition for joining any future government. Israel is set to hold its Knesset election on Oct. 27, with coalition arithmetic likely to determine whether his demands gain traction.

Displacement proposals

The minister has repeatedly called for Palestinians to leave Gaza and the occupied West Bank under the banner of "voluntary migration," an idea that Palestinians and Arab states have rejected. His latest remarks add to an already heated debate over Israel's policies toward Palestinian prisoners and the future of the territories.

Death penalty law and Salameh's case

Israel's Knesset passed legislation in March permitting capital punishment for Palestinian prisoners in certain cases, a move strongly championed by Ben-Gvir and his party. The law triggered widespread criticism and protests across Arab and regional countries over its consequences for Palestinian detainees. Salameh is serving multiple life terms after an Israeli court convicted him over attacks in the 1990s that Israel says killed and wounded dozens of Israelis. The prison visit and Ben-Gvir's comments have renewed attention on the death penalty measure as Israel approaches the polls.



Titles :displacementHassan SalamehIsraelItamar Ben-GvirPalestinian Prisoners
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026