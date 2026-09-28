Ben-Gvir threatens executions, displacement in bid for defense post

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Sunday he would seek the execution of Palestinian prisoners and press for the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza and the occupied West Bank if he is handed the defense ministry in Israel's next coalition government.Prison cell footage sparks outcry

Ben-Gvir shared video on the US platform X showing him standing inside the cell of Hassan Salameh, a Palestinian prisoner held by Israel since 1996, and told him directly, "I want to execute you." In a message posted with the clip, the far-right minister said that as defense chief he would work to ensure prisoners like Salameh face the death penalty and would push "voluntary migration" from Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Coalition demands and election timing

Ben-Gvir has stated that his Jewish Power party would insist on controlling both the defense and justice ministries as a precondition for joining any future government. Israel is set to hold its Knesset election on Oct. 27, with coalition arithmetic likely to determine whether his demands gain traction.

Displacement proposals

The minister has repeatedly called for Palestinians to leave Gaza and the occupied West Bank under the banner of "voluntary migration," an idea that Palestinians and Arab states have rejected. His latest remarks add to an already heated debate over Israel's policies toward Palestinian prisoners and the future of the territories.

Death penalty law and Salameh's case

Israel's Knesset passed legislation in March permitting capital punishment for Palestinian prisoners in certain cases, a move strongly championed by Ben-Gvir and his party. The law triggered widespread criticism and protests across Arab and regional countries over its consequences for Palestinian detainees. Salameh is serving multiple life terms after an Israeli court convicted him over attacks in the 1990s that Israel says killed and wounded dozens of Israelis. The prison visit and Ben-Gvir's comments have renewed attention on the death penalty measure as Israel approaches the polls.