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Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa as Palestinian shops forced shut

Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa as Palestinian shops forced shut

Elif Şanlı
12:25, 28/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 12:26, 28/09/2026, Monday
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Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa as Palestinian shops forced shut
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Dozens of Israeli settlers raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem while authorities ordered Palestinian shopkeepers in the Old City to close for Sukkot prayers, a move rights groups say has no security justification and must be reversed immediately.

Scores of Israeli settlers pushed into Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, while Israeli authorities compelled Palestinian businesses in the Old City to shut down to permit Jewish prayers during the Sukkot holiday. Footage circulated by the settlers on social media showed large numbers forcing their way into the sensitive compound and carrying out Talmudic rituals, prayers and singing, with the ceremonies concentrated in the mosque's eastern section.

Rights group condemns forced closures in Old City

Monday's raid coincided with Israeli authorities ordering dozens of Palestinian shopkeepers to close their businesses and residents to stay indoors in the Cotton Merchants Market, which leads to Al-Aqsa Mosque, to allow Jewish prayers during Sukkot. "Dozens of Palestinian owners of shops, cafes and restaurants in the Cotton Merchants Market in Jerusalem's Old City were forced to close them during the Jewish Sukkot holiday to make way for Jewish prayers in the market," the Association for Civil Rights in Israel said in a statement. The association added that authorities also instructed around 200 Palestinians living along the prayer route not to leave their homes while prayers were held.

Traders say first full-holiday closure in memory

Traders said this marked the first occasion they had been told to shut throughout the holiday period, as earlier closures had been limited to specific hours. The Cotton Merchants Market sits on a route leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque and houses 56 shops, cafes and restaurants, according to the association. Israeli police notified traders of the closure by phone last week before officers visited the premises and told owners directly they had to close during most days of the holiday, it said. Police provided no written order or instructions regarding the closures, telling traders only that the measure was meant to allow Jewish prayers to be held in the market, according to the association. "The situation did not involve a security event that would justify restrictions of such severity for consecutive days," it said, adding that police could instead alter the prayer route, shorten prayer hours or deploy forces to protect traders and their businesses. "It is unacceptable for dozens of Palestinian traders to be forced to close their businesses throughout the holiday period and for hundreds of residents to be told to remain in their homes in order to hold Jewish prayers in the Old City," said Tal Hassin, an attorney with the association. "The police are turning things upside down: Instead of protecting residents, ensuring the continuation of their daily lives and protecting their property, they are making them pay the price," she added. "These instructions must be canceled immediately and the businesses allowed to open."

Sukkot incursions draw Palestinian condemnation

On Sunday, more than 1,500 Israeli settlers, among them National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, forced their way into Al-Aqsa Mosque to mark Sukkot under police protection, according to the Islamic Waqf Department in Jerusalem and Palestinian media. The incursion sparked broad condemnation, with Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh calling it "playing with fire and a dangerous provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world." He also warned of a "religious war" that Israel was seeking to ignite in the region. Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times. The flashpoint site has witnessed a rise in settler incursions since the start of the Jewish holidays, accompanied by Talmudic rituals and prayers inside its courtyards under heavy protection from Israeli police and forces. The Jewish holiday period began with Rosh Hashanah on Sept. 12-13, followed by Yom Kippur on Sept. 21-22. Sukkot runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2, followed by Simchat Torah on Oct. 3. Palestinians regard East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, as the capital of a future Palestinian state, based on international resolutions that do not recognize Israel's occupation of the city in 1967 or its annexation in 1980.

Titles :JerusalemAl-AqsaSukkotPalestiniansSettlers
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