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Israel summons Spanish envoy over Rego’s Palestine remarks

Israel summons Spanish envoy over Rego’s Palestine remarks

Elif Şanlı
11:47, 28/09/2026, MondayU: Update: 11:48, 28/09/2026, Monday
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Israel summons Spanish envoy over Rego’s Palestine remarks
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Israel summoned Spain’s chargé d’affaires in Tel Aviv, Francisca Pedros, for a diplomatic reprimand following comments by Spanish Youth and Children’s Minister Sira Rego endorsing a “free Palestine from the river to the sea.” The dispute comes amid already strained Israel-Spain relations and Madrid’s increasingly critical position on Israel’s policies toward Gaza.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said Rego’s remarks reflected what it described as a broader “systematic anti-Israel policy” pursued by the government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. Spain had not immediately issued a response to the reported diplomatic action.

Rego made the statement in Madrid while taking part in an event introducing Palestinian Ambassador Fadi Elhusseini. She said she believed Spanish society backed “a free Palestine from the river to the sea” and argued that Spain had adopted the appropriate position on the Middle East conflict.

Rego calls for stronger action against Israel

During her remarks, Rego said support for Palestinian rights was a source of pride and accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being a “war criminal.” She also described Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide, a characterization Israel rejects, saying its military operations target Hamas and are conducted in pursuit of national security.

Rego has separately called for Spain to suspend diplomatic and commercial relations with Israel and urged the European Union to reconsider its association agreement with Tel Aviv.

Israel-Spain relations remain strained

The latest dispute adds to a diplomatic relationship that has deteriorated since the Gaza war began. Spain formally recognized the State of Palestine in May 2024, while Israel subsequently recalled its ambassador from Madrid. By March 2026, Spain had permanently withdrawn its ambassador from Israel, leaving both countries’ diplomatic missions headed by chargé d’affaires.

Madrid has also pushed for stronger European measures concerning Israel. In April 2026, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares backed reconsideration of the EU-Israel association agreement, reflecting Spain’s continued pressure for a tougher European response.

Dispute over the “river to the sea” phrase

The phrase used by Rego has become a major point of political and diplomatic contention. Israel’s representative in Spain, Dana Erlich, has publicly accused Rego of antisemitism over the wording, while Israeli officials have characterized the slogan as hostile to Israel’s continued existence.

Rego, meanwhile, has maintained her support for Palestinian statehood and stronger diplomatic pressure on Israel. The dispute illustrates the widening gap between Madrid and Tel Aviv over the Gaza genocide and the broader Israeli-Palestinian issue.

Titles :IsraelSpainPalestineGazadiplomacy
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