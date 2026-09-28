Israeli supporter praises IDF

Social media footage shows an Israeli football supporter praising the IDF following Israel’s 3–0 defeat to Ireland in a UEFA Nations League match in Debrecen, Hungary.

Ireland scored three times in the opening 25 minutes, with Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Jack Moylan finding the net. The match unfolded amid political tensions linked to the Gaza genocide, with Irish players declining pre-match handshakes, wearing black armbands and bowing their heads during Israel’s national anthem.

After the final whistle, Israel captain Manor Solomon said he was proud of Israel and its soldiers, while coach Ran Ben Shimon took responsibility for the team’s poor start.