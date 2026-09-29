Trump denies report of Iran sanctions relief offer

Trump directly disputed the Axios report on Monday, saying on Truth Social that he had made no such offer to Tehran. “This is untrue. I offered them nothing!” he wrote, while demanding that Axios withdraw what he described as a false report.

Axios, citing US officials, had reported that Trump was willing to consider sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian assets if Tehran took concrete measures to limit its nuclear program. CNN separately reported that Washington’s discussions through mediators were “positive and constructive,” while indicating that a final agreement would depend on resolving nuclear-related concerns.

Iran talks remain open through mediators

The reported diplomatic opening follows renewed indirect US-Iran contacts in New York during the UN General Assembly. Qatar and other regional actors have been involved in efforts to bridge differences between Washington and Tehran, while Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has continued discussions with mediators.

Trump had previously rejected a recent Iranian proposal concerning tensions and passage through the Strait of Hormuz, but later indicated that further negotiations could take place during the week. The conflicting public accounts leave the precise scope of any potential US concessions unclear.

Nuclear issue remains central to diplomacy

The dispute over possible sanctions relief is tied to the broader question of Iran’s nuclear program. Earlier US-Iran understandings had linked economic measures, including sanctions waivers and access to frozen funds, to Iranian compliance with nuclear commitments.

Trump also said Monday that the United States would win the Iran war “one way or the other,” adding that he expected the conflict to conclude “pretty quickly.” The comments came as diplomatic efforts continued alongside the military confrontation.