UAE urges regional de-escalation, calls for open Hormuz Strait

Al-Marar said the Middle East is undergoing significant changes and facing growing divisions, making efforts to lower tensions increasingly important. He reaffirmed the UAE’s stated preference for moderation and rejection of violence and extremism, while calling for cooperation aimed at strengthening regional stability.

“My country remains committed to moderation, rejecting violence and extremism, and investing in people and in the immense potential of our region,” Al-Marar said. He added that the UAE wants to work with regional and international partners to promote cooperation rather than division.

The remarks came as tensions surrounding Iran, Israel, the United States and maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz have complicated the wider regional security picture. The strategic waterway is a major route for global energy shipments and has remained a key point of concern amid disputes over navigation and regional military activity.

UAE highlights water and climate cooperation

Al-Marar also used his UN address to promote the UAE’s preparations to host the UN Water Conference this year in partnership with Senegal. He said the meeting in Abu Dhabi would focus on coordinated international action on water security, climate challenges and food security.

The UAE minister invited countries to participate in the conference, saying Abu Dhabi hopes the gathering will produce practical measures to improve access to and protection of water resources.

Abu Dhabi calls for end to Sudan war

Turning to Sudan, Al-Marar urged an end to the conflict and argued that neither of the warring sides should have a role in determining the country’s future.

Sudan’s authorities have rejected attempts to portray the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as equivalent parties, maintaining that the RSF should be disarmed. Sudan has also accused the UAE of backing the RSF, an allegation Abu Dhabi has repeatedly denied.

The conflict between Sudan’s army and the RSF erupted in April 2023 and has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and the displacement of roughly 13 million people, according to UN and international estimates.