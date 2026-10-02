



The European Commission on Friday firmly rejected any potential US ban on diesel exports, warning that such a measure would undercut trust in Washington as a reliable partner at a time of soaring global energy prices. "We fully reject any ban on diesel. A ban would not be beneficial to anyone. It would undermine our trust in the United States as a reliable partner," European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen told reporters in Brussels. She stressed that the bloc currently sees no immediate security-of-supply problem, with oil supplies remaining stable for the time being, though she warned that persistently high energy prices are creating a severe affordability crisis for households and industry.

EU turns to IEA coordination

Itkonen said the European Union is prepared to act collectively through the International Energy Agency, emphasizing that the bloc's role is to coordinate member states' positions within the IEA rather than independently decide on a stock release. The agency bears responsibility for organizing any possible release of oil stocks, she noted. Her remarks came after US President Donald Trump said he may ask European countries to release some of their diesel reserves as his administration considers restricting US exports amid mounting pressure on global refined-fuel supplies.

G7 to address price surge

Itkonen said member states had coordinated their positions at an Energy Union Task Force meeting on Friday and that discussions are continuing with international partners, declining to specify whether the bloc is considering "retaliatory" measures against Washington. "We take one step at the time," Itkonen added.

Paula Pinho, another commission spokesperson, said France — which holds the G7 presidency this year — intends to convene a video conference of G7 leaders "as soon as possible" to coordinate measures aimed at easing energy price pressures and guaranteeing supplies. Gas prices in Europe have risen by 140% since late February, while diesel prices have doubled over the same period, according to EU coordination groups monitoring the markets.