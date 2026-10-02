Kremlin vows Ukraine will 'pay price' for Black Sea attacks

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia is responding to Ukraine's attacks in the Black Sea, warning that Kyiv "must pay a price" for its continued aggression. "It is already paying, and it will continue to pay," Peskov told journalists in Moscow, according to the state-run Tass news agency.

Push for comprehensive peace

Peskov stated that the Kremlin remains focused on achieving a comprehensive peace agreement rather than temporary ceasefires, noting that Russian President Vladimir Putin had emphasized the need for lasting peace over short-term truces. "The Kyiv regime shows no inclination toward comprehensive agreements, and piecemeal ones cannot bring us any closer to a peaceful settlement. Agreements must be comprehensive," he said, adding that Putin stated: "We do not need a truce—we need peace."

Maritime blockade aims

Moscow is continuing its "special military operation" — the term Russian officials use for the war that began in 2022 — with a key objective of disrupting maritime shipments of ammunition, military equipment, and fuel destined for the Ukrainian armed forces. The Kremlin has repeatedly targeted supply routes in the Black Sea region since the conflict began more than two years ago.