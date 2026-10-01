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UK-Iranian dual national arrested over RAF Fairford terror plot

UK-Iranian dual national arrested over RAF Fairford terror plot

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21:07, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 21:21, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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UK-Iranian dual national arrested over RAF Fairford terror plot
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Counter Terrorism Policing said a 27-year-old dual UK-Iranian national was arrested under terrorism legislation in connection with Sunday's security incident, as Prime Minister Andy Burnham cited a "strong indication" of Iranian involvement.

A 27-year-old dual UK-Iranian national was arrested on Thursday in Westminster under terrorism legislation in connection with a suspected plot near RAF Fairford, as authorities probe possible foreign state involvement in Sunday's security incident, Counter Terrorism Policing said.

Arrests under Terrorism Act

The man was detained under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, while officers also questioned a 26-year-old UK national under caution, the force said in a statement. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday that there was a "strong indication" Iran played a role in Sunday's incident near the Gloucestershire air base.

Complex investigation ongoing

Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing Vicki Evans said specialist teams are examining multiple lines of enquiry in the "hugely complex" investigation. "The investigation into circumstances surrounding events in Gloucestershire is hugely complex, and our specialist teams are interrogating multiple lines of enquiry," Evans stated. "As we've made clear, we're looking at all possible angles -- including possible foreign state involvement. I'd like to thank the public for their continued support and patience whilst we work through this investigation," she added.

RAF base operations

Police declared a major incident Sunday in a village near the air base following the arrest of five men in their 20s suspected of offenses under the Explosives Act, prompting the evacuation of 85 households. The five men arrested on Sept. 27 remain on police bail, according to Counter Terrorism Policing, as Britain maintains heightened security around RAF Fairford — a facility used since February to support operations against Iran.

Titles :andy burnhamvicki evansraf fairfordcounter terrorism policingirangloucestershireuk terrorismroyal air force
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