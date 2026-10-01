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Türkiye-Ukraine free trade agreement takes effect

Türkiye-Ukraine free trade agreement takes effect

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20:48, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 21:00, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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Türkiye-Ukraine free trade agreement takes effect
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The Turkish Trade Ministry announced on Thursday that the free trade agreement between Türkiye and Ukraine entered into force on Oct. 1, establishing a predictable framework for commercial relations while targeting $10 billion in bilateral trade volume.

The Turkish Trade Ministry announced on Thursday that the free trade agreement between Türkiye and Ukraine entered into force on Oct. 1, 2026, establishing a predictable framework for commercial relations while customs duty regulations regarding goods trade will take effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

Implementation timeline

The ministry disclosed via the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the pact took effect immediately to facilitate trade and customs cooperation between the two countries. Regulations governing customs duties will commence on Jan. 1, 2027, providing businesses with a structured transition period to adapt to new tariff arrangements.

Trade targets and provisions

Signed on Feb. 3, 2022, the agreement aims to elevate bilateral trade volume to $10 billion in the short term by eliminating barriers across sensitive sectors. The deal encompasses regulations on services, investments, electronic commerce, trade facilitation, and customs cooperation, alongside provisions for quota-free bilateral and transit transportation designed to support commercial flows.

Strategic economic context

The framework addresses sensitive sectors of both economies while offering Turkish and Ukrainian businesses preferential trade opportunities as Ukraine advances its economic integration with the European Union. This arrangement provides a competitive advantage against third-country suppliers, ensuring that commercial relations continue under predictable rules despite broader geopolitical conditions.

Titles :türkiyeukrainefree trade agreementturkish trade ministrybilateral tradecustoms dutyinvestmente-commercetransit transportation10 billion trade target
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