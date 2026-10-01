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Russian drone strikes Kyiv nuclear research institute

Russian drone strikes Kyiv nuclear research institute

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14:39, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 14:46, 01/10/2026, Thursday
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Russian drone strikes Kyiv nuclear research institute
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Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said a Russian drone struck the grounds of the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv on Wednesday, noting the facility's reactor has been shut down since February 2022 with no rise in radiation levels detected.


Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said Thursday that a Russian drone strike hit the premises of the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kyiv on Wednesday evening, igniting a blaze that was extinguished promptly with no casualties reported near a research reactor.

The regulator said in a statement that a drone hit the premises at 6:18 p.m. local time (1518GMT) Wednesday near a VVR-M research reactor. “A fire resulting from the attack was promptly extinguished. There were no casualties. An investigation and assessment of the damage are currently underway,” it said.

Reactor safety confirmed

The research reactor itself and safety-critical systems sustained no damage, the statement said, adding that no changes in radiation levels were recorded. Readings remained within the natural background range, according to the regulator.

The reactor has been shut down since February 2022, with its core fully unloaded to minimize radiation risks, the statement noted. Its operation is limited to routine maintenance of safety-critical systems.

‘Attack on peaceful facility’

The regulator stated the strike on the institute “constitutes an attack on a peaceful nuclear facility that performs exclusively scientific and research functions.” Moscow has not commented on the allegations.

Titles :ukrainerussiakyivnuclear facilitydrone strikestate nuclear regulatory inspectoratevvr-m reactorrussia-ukraine war
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