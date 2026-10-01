



International Criminal Court Registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler on Wednesday called for political support from European Union member states to ensure the court can continue its work "undeterred," warning that ensuring resilient justice requires sustained efforts from both the tribunal and its members. Speaking in a video message from Brussels, where he addressed the Working Party on Public International Law - International Criminal Court subgroup, Giler said the court must maintain sustainable operations while securing backing from member governments. "Ensuring that justice is resilient and that the ICC continues to do its work undeterred requires work," he said in the video, which was shared by the court on social media.

Giler stressed that while the court must ensure sustainable mechanisms are in place, it also needs "political support from states parties." "That's why I'm here in Brussels today at the EU, discussing with EU member states ways in which they can provide political support to the ICC," he said, adding that such backing is needed "to make sure that our joint efforts guarantee the resilience of our operations and that justice can be undeterred."

US sanctions and pressure

The appeal comes amid increasing pressure from Washington, which has already sanctioned 13 ICC officials, including nine of the court's 18 judges. US President Donald Trump renewed criticism of the court last week during his UN General Assembly address, calling on member states to leave the tribunal.

Netanyahu warrants and tensions

Washington's criticism intensified after the ICC issued arrest warrants in 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza. The US and Israel are not ICC members.