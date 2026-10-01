Home
World
Europe
ICC registrar urges EU support to ensure 'undeterred' justice

ICC registrar urges EU support to ensure 'undeterred' justice

Yenişafak English AA
02:16, 01/10/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 02:21, 01/10/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
ICC registrar urges EU support to ensure 'undeterred' justice
AA
File photo

Osvaldo Zavala Giler called Wednesday for political backing from European Union member states to ensure the International Criminal Court can continue operating without interference, warning that resilient justice requires sustained efforts from the tribunal as Washington maintains sanctions on court officials.


International Criminal Court Registrar Osvaldo Zavala Giler on Wednesday called for political support from European Union member states to ensure the court can continue its work "undeterred," warning that ensuring resilient justice requires sustained efforts from both the tribunal and its members. Speaking in a video message from Brussels, where he addressed the Working Party on Public International Law - International Criminal Court subgroup, Giler said the court must maintain sustainable operations while securing backing from member governments. "Ensuring that justice is resilient and that the ICC continues to do its work undeterred requires work," he said in the video, which was shared by the court on social media.

Giler stressed that while the court must ensure sustainable mechanisms are in place, it also needs "political support from states parties." "That's why I'm here in Brussels today at the EU, discussing with EU member states ways in which they can provide political support to the ICC," he said, adding that such backing is needed "to make sure that our joint efforts guarantee the resilience of our operations and that justice can be undeterred."

US sanctions and pressure

The appeal comes amid increasing pressure from Washington, which has already sanctioned 13 ICC officials, including nine of the court's 18 judges. US President Donald Trump renewed criticism of the court last week during his UN General Assembly address, calling on member states to leave the tribunal.

Netanyahu warrants and tensions

Washington's criticism intensified after the ICC issued arrest warrants in 2024 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza. The US and Israel are not ICC members.

Titles :osvaldo zavala gilerinternational criminal courticceuropean unioneubrusselsicc sanctionsbenjamin netanyahugaza war crimesdonald trump
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026