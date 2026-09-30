Home
World
Europe
Macron, Sanchez welcome UK intention to rejoin European Union

Macron, Sanchez welcome UK intention to rejoin European Union

Yenişafak English AA
23:19, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 23:43, 30/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Macron, Sanchez welcome UK intention to rejoin European Union
AA
French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday welcomed British Prime Minister Andy Burnham's intention to rejoin the European Union, calling the prospective return a boost for both nations while urging greater European solidarity on migration and security challenges.


French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday welcomed British Prime Minister Andy Burnham's intention to rejoin the European Union, with Macron declaring that such a move would benefit both the United Kingdom and the continent. Speaking at a joint news conference in Madrid, Macron stated: "Welcome back. If the British want to come back ... I think that is very good news, both for his country and for Europeans." He added that Burnham was right to embrace the decision, noting that Paris would work to ensure the process succeeds.

Sanchez described Brexit as a "huge loss of the British people and the European project as a whole," adding that Spain would welcome Britain back "with open arms" should London pursue full membership. The remarks came during a bilateral summit aimed at strengthening Franco-Spanish cooperation amid shifting political landscapes across Europe.

Migration and security challenges

Macron also addressed the recent influx of migrants into Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, stating that Madrid was not organizing the crossings but was instead a "victim of an attack." He criticized the lack of solidarity from other European states, saying he was surprised that many partners failed to offer support despite having received similar assistance during their own crises. The French president stressed the need for enhanced coordination within the Schengen area to address security threats collectively.

Sanchez apologized to Macron for the Spanish Senate's recent rejection of a friendship treaty with France, calling the move regrettable amid rising forces seeking to undermine European democratic values. He emphasized that Madrid and Paris share common positions on major international crises, including the wars in Iran, Gaza, and Ukraine. "This is the task we share, the responsibility we renew today, and this is why the friendship between France and Spain will always remain one of Europe’s greatest strengths," Sanchez said, underscoring the strategic partnership between the two capitals.

Titles :emmanuel macronpedro sanchezandy burnhameuropean unionbrexitunited kingdomspainfrance
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026