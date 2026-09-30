



French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday welcomed British Prime Minister Andy Burnham's intention to rejoin the European Union, with Macron declaring that such a move would benefit both the United Kingdom and the continent. Speaking at a joint news conference in Madrid, Macron stated: "Welcome back. If the British want to come back ... I think that is very good news, both for his country and for Europeans." He added that Burnham was right to embrace the decision, noting that Paris would work to ensure the process succeeds.

Sanchez described Brexit as a "huge loss of the British people and the European project as a whole," adding that Spain would welcome Britain back "with open arms" should London pursue full membership. The remarks came during a bilateral summit aimed at strengthening Franco-Spanish cooperation amid shifting political landscapes across Europe.

Migration and security challenges

Macron also addressed the recent influx of migrants into Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, stating that Madrid was not organizing the crossings but was instead a "victim of an attack." He criticized the lack of solidarity from other European states, saying he was surprised that many partners failed to offer support despite having received similar assistance during their own crises. The French president stressed the need for enhanced coordination within the Schengen area to address security threats collectively.

Sanchez apologized to Macron for the Spanish Senate's recent rejection of a friendship treaty with France, calling the move regrettable amid rising forces seeking to undermine European democratic values. He emphasized that Madrid and Paris share common positions on major international crises, including the wars in Iran, Gaza, and Ukraine. "This is the task we share, the responsibility we renew today, and this is why the friendship between France and Spain will always remain one of Europe’s greatest strengths," Sanchez said, underscoring the strategic partnership between the two capitals.