The UN Security Council on Tuesday held its fourth non-binding straw poll in the race to succeed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, French envoy Jerome Bonnafont said, confirming the field of seven candidates will now be narrowed before a formal recommendation. Speaking to reporters in New York, Bonnafont stated that the fourth round had been completed. "The fourth round of straw polls has taken place. Each candidate will be informed of the results through the respective permanent representatives of nominating member states," he said, adding that the president of the UN General Assembly would also be notified.

Grynspan reported in lead

Multiple diplomatic sources indicated that Costa Rican diplomat Rebeca Grynspan had emerged as the frontrunner following the latest ballot. The secret polls are designed to gauge support among the 15 Security Council members and potentially narrow the field before a formal selection is made. A candidate must secure at least nine votes in the Council to advance, while any of the five permanent members — the United States, China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom — retain veto power to block a nomination.

Selection process

The eventual nominee requires confirmation by the General Assembly, a step generally considered a formality once the Security Council reaches consensus. Eight candidates have so far entered the race, including Costa Rican diplomat Rebeca Grynspan, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi of Argentina, former Senegalese President Macky Sall and Guyana’s UN Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett. Former UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, Ugandan politician Olara Otunnu and Ecuadorian diplomat Ivonne A-Baki are also competing for the post. Guterres' second five-year term expires on Dec. 31.