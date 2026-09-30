Home
World
Europe
UN Security Council holds fourth straw poll to pick next chief

UN Security Council holds fourth straw poll to pick next chief

Elif Şanlı
09:57, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 10:01, 30/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
UN Security Council holds fourth straw poll to pick next chief
File photo

French UN envoy Jerome Bonnafont confirmed the fourth non-binding straw poll has concluded as the race to succeed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres intensifies, with seven candidates vying for the post before a formal recommendation moves to the General Assembly.

The UN Security Council on Tuesday held its fourth non-binding straw poll in the race to succeed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, French envoy Jerome Bonnafont said, confirming the field of seven candidates will now be narrowed before a formal recommendation. Speaking to reporters in New York, Bonnafont stated that the fourth round had been completed. "The fourth round of straw polls has taken place. Each candidate will be informed of the results through the respective permanent representatives of nominating member states," he said, adding that the president of the UN General Assembly would also be notified.

Grynspan reported in lead

Multiple diplomatic sources indicated that Costa Rican diplomat Rebeca Grynspan had emerged as the frontrunner following the latest ballot. The secret polls are designed to gauge support among the 15 Security Council members and potentially narrow the field before a formal selection is made. A candidate must secure at least nine votes in the Council to advance, while any of the five permanent members — the United States, China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom — retain veto power to block a nomination.

Selection process

The eventual nominee requires confirmation by the General Assembly, a step generally considered a formality once the Security Council reaches consensus. Eight candidates have so far entered the race, including Costa Rican diplomat Rebeca Grynspan, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi of Argentina, former Senegalese President Macky Sall and Guyana’s UN Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues Birkett. Former UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa of Ecuador, former Chilean President Michelle Bachelet, Ugandan politician Olara Otunnu and Ecuadorian diplomat Ivonne A-Baki are also competing for the post. Guterres' second five-year term expires on Dec. 31.

Titles :rebeca grynspanantonio guterresun security counciljerome bonnafontunited nationsstraw pollun secretary-general
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026