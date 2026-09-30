UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Wednesday confirmed there is a "strong indication" that Iran played a role in a suspected terror plot targeting Royal Air Force Fairford in South West England, where five men were arrested following the discovery of suspicious vehicles blocking a road near the strategic military installation.

PM confirms Iran link suspicion

Speaking to Sky News, Burnham acknowledged the emerging evidence pointing to Tehran's potential involvement in the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. "There is indeed a strong indication that Iran played a part," he said, adding: "This remains, though, a complex and very serious police investigation. So I can't say any more at this stage."

Five arrested after farmer discovers vans

Police arrested five men from London, aged between 23 and 25, on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism following the discovery of three vans blocking a road near the Gloucestershire base. A farmer encountered the vehicles at approximately 1:30 am local time on Sunday, prompting an immediate security response to the scene near the RAF installation.

It was later understood that one of the suspects had contacted authorities approximately one hour before the farmer's discovery, according to The Times newspaper. Counter-terrorism officers continue to examine the suspected explosives and the motives behind the alleged plot against the military facility.