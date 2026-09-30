Syria gas pipeline explosion cuts power near Damascus

Syrian state media on Wednesday reported a major explosion along a gas pipeline feeding the Tishreen power station in Eastern Ghouta, an incident that forced the shutdown of three critical electricity generation facilities serving the Damascus countryside. Alikhbariah TV said the blast occurred near the facility east of the capital, with flames still consuming the ruptured line as specialized crews worked to contain the damage.

Power rationing expected across region

The Syrian Electricity Company confirmed that the explosion severed gas supplies needed to operate the Deir Ali, Nasiriyah and Tishreen plants, causing all three to go offline immediately. The utility warned that the simultaneous shutdown would reduce overall generation capacity and force longer power rationing periods across the region until repairs restore normal operations.

Technical teams remained on site Wednesday battling the fire triggered by the pipeline rupture, though the company gave no timeline for full restoration. It added that further announcements regarding plant status would be issued as developments unfold.

Infrastructure context

Eastern Ghouta, a region east of Damascus, has seen repeated damage to infrastructure during years of conflict. The Tishreen station remains one of the primary power sources for the capital and its surrounding areas.