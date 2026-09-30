The maritime agency said it received a delayed report of the attack, which targeted the vessel's port side. "A verified source has reported that a crude oil tanker has been struck on the port side by an unknown projectile," UKMTO said.

Authorities have not identified the vessel or disclosed information regarding potential casualties, damage assessments, or the projectile's origin. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the strike, according to the agency.

Strategic Context

The attack comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington concerning control of the Strait of Hormuz — a vital chokepoint for global energy shipments. The waterway has remained a major point of contention since the US and Israel launched military action against Iran in February, prompting retaliatory strikes before a ceasefire took hold in April.

Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding in June regarding freedom of navigation, though implementation has stalled over security disagreements.