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China urges US, Iran to return to Islamabad MoU framework

China urges US, Iran to return to Islamabad MoU framework

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11:46, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 11:57, 30/09/2026, Wednesday
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China urges US, Iran to return to Islamabad MoU framework
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Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said China hopes the United States and Iran will choose peace and recommit to the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, urging both sides to resume dialogue as the war launched on February 28 continues to disrupt regional stability.


China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday urged the United States and Iran to return to the framework of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and resume dialogue, calling on both nations to "choose peace" as the months-long war in the Gulf continues to disrupt regional stability. Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing that China hopes Washington and Tehran will recommit themselves to the June 18 agreement and restart negotiations without delay.

"Since day one of the conflict, China has been making active efforts to promote the end of the fighting and talks for peace," Guo said, adding that Beijing will uphold a series of initiatives put forward by President Xi Jinping for peace and stability in the Middle East. China will "continue working for restoring peace and tranquility in the Middle East and Gulf region at an early date," he added.

Regional conflict

The US and Israel launched military action against Iran on February 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks across the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz — a vital chokepoint for global energy supplies. The Pentagon subsequently imposed its own military blockade of Iranian ports, escalating tensions in the strategic waterway.

Islamabad agreement

Diplomatic efforts to end the war have centered on the Islamabad MoU signed on June 18, which aims to reach a final peace deal addressing navigation rights in the Strait of Hormuz as well as Iran's nuclear program. The agreement has yet to produce a breakthrough as fighting continues along multiple fronts.

Titles :guo jiakunxi jinpingchinairanunited statesislamabad moustrait of hormuzmiddle east
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