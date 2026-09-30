Home
World
Middle East
UN Yemen envoy concludes Cairo talks on escalation, Red Sea

UN Yemen envoy concludes Cairo talks on escalation, Red Sea

Yenişafak English AA
11:45, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 11:56, 30/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
UN Yemen envoy concludes Cairo talks on escalation, Red Sea
AA
UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg

UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg concluded three days of talks in Cairo on Wednesday, meeting Egyptian and Arab League officials to discuss the military escalation in Yemen and its regional repercussions, as fighting between government forces and Houthis displaces nearly 180,000 people.


UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg wrapped up a three-day visit to the Egyptian capital on Wednesday, holding high-level discussions on the military escalation gripping Yemen and its widening regional fallout. In meetings with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy, the envoy addressed "the recent escalation in Yemen and its regional repercussions, including in the Red Sea, as well as UN efforts to end the conflict sustainably," according to a statement from his office.

Grundberg expressed his "appreciation for the continued support provided by Egypt and the Arab League to the mediation efforts led by the United Nations," the statement added, though it provided no further details on specific outcomes. The Swedish diplomat arrived in Cairo on Monday as part of broader UN diplomatic efforts to de-escalate a conflict that has intensified sharply since July.

Conflict intensifies on multiple fronts

Clashes have raged since July between government forces and Houthi fighters across several provinces including Taiz, Lahj, Marib, Al-Jawf and Al-Bayda, marking the widest escalation since a relative lull took hold under an April 2022 truce. Fighting surged again in September when the Houthis seized control of several strategic areas in Al-Hudaydah and Taiz provinces, including the port city of Mokha and Mayyun Island overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — a critical chokepoint for international shipping.

Displacement and humanitarian toll

The recent fighting has shattered the relative calm and displaced approximately 180,000 people, while thousands more have fled to Djibouti, according to UN and government figures. Yemen has remained mired in conflict since the Houthis captured Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition intervention in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government.

Titles :hans grundbergyemencairored seabadr abdelattyarab leaguehouthissaudi-led coalition
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026