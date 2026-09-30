



UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg wrapped up a three-day visit to the Egyptian capital on Wednesday, holding high-level discussions on the military escalation gripping Yemen and its widening regional fallout. In meetings with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy, the envoy addressed "the recent escalation in Yemen and its regional repercussions, including in the Red Sea, as well as UN efforts to end the conflict sustainably," according to a statement from his office.

Grundberg expressed his "appreciation for the continued support provided by Egypt and the Arab League to the mediation efforts led by the United Nations," the statement added, though it provided no further details on specific outcomes. The Swedish diplomat arrived in Cairo on Monday as part of broader UN diplomatic efforts to de-escalate a conflict that has intensified sharply since July.

Conflict intensifies on multiple fronts

Clashes have raged since July between government forces and Houthi fighters across several provinces including Taiz, Lahj, Marib, Al-Jawf and Al-Bayda, marking the widest escalation since a relative lull took hold under an April 2022 truce. Fighting surged again in September when the Houthis seized control of several strategic areas in Al-Hudaydah and Taiz provinces, including the port city of Mokha and Mayyun Island overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb Strait — a critical chokepoint for international shipping.

Displacement and humanitarian toll

The recent fighting has shattered the relative calm and displaced approximately 180,000 people, while thousands more have fled to Djibouti, according to UN and government figures. Yemen has remained mired in conflict since the Houthis captured Sanaa and several provinces in 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition intervention in 2015 to support the internationally recognized government.