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Israeli strikes kill Gaza woman, injure 5 despite ceasefire

Israeli strikes kill Gaza woman, injure 5 despite ceasefire

Elif Şanlı
09:40, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 09:41, 30/09/2026, Wednesday
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Israeli strikes kill Gaza woman, injure 5 despite ceasefire
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Medical sources in Gaza said a Palestinian woman was killed and five others were injured in Israeli attacks targeting multiple areas of the coastal enclave on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative death toll from ceasefire violations to more than 1,400 since October.

A Palestinian woman died and her husband sustained serious injuries when Israeli forces struck their residence on Al-Wehda Street in Gaza City on Wednesday, medical officials at Al-Shifa Hospital said, as attacks persisted across the besieged territory despite the ceasefire agreement.

Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli helicopter fired at least one missile at the home. Earlier in the day, three Palestinians — including a woman — were injured in airstrikes targeting two evacuated houses in the Shujaiya neighborhood east of the city, according to local sources.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas east of Shujaiya and the neighboring Zeitoun district, while quadcopter drones bombed additional residences in the area, security sources said.

Strikes expand to central and southern areas

In central Gaza, an Israeli drone dropped a bomb east of Bureij refugee camp and military vehicles stationed nearby opened heavy fire toward Palestinian homes, though no casualties were reported in those incidents, local sources said.

In the southern part of the enclave, a medical source said a Palestinian woman was injured by a bullet to the back when Israeli army vehicles opened fire in the Qizan Abu Rashwan area south of Khan Younis.

Ceasefire violations mount

Gaza's Health Ministry said Tuesday that Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,422 Palestinians and injured 4,996 others since the truce took effect.

The ministry added that more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured since Israel launched its offensive on Oct. 8, 2023, which has also destroyed approximately 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure.

Titles :gaza stripgaza cityal-shifa hospitalceasefire violationsisraeli attacksshujaiya neighborhoodkhan younisgaza health ministry
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