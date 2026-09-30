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Qatari PM labels Netanyahu ‘war criminal’ despite mediation pledge

Qatari PM labels Netanyahu ‘war criminal’ despite mediation pledge

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07:45, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 07:49, 30/09/2026, Wednesday
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Qatari PM labels Netanyahu ‘war criminal’ despite mediation pledge
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Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told British journalist Piers Morgan that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bears responsibility for war crimes committed in the Gaza Strip, while pledging that Doha will maintain its diplomatic mediation role between Washington and Tehran despite the September 9 Israeli strike that killed a Qatari officer.


Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday labeled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "war criminal," citing attacks on hospitals and schools in the Gaza Strip during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan.

"Of course. What’s been committed in Gaza is war crimes, and whoever is responsible for this is a war criminal," Sheikh Mohammed said when asked whether he considered Netanyahu a war criminal, adding that "hospitals have been targeted, schools have been targeted. Whatever the justifications and the arguments, nothing is justifying this." He also accused Netanyahu of attacking Qatar politically to deflect attention from his own conduct.

Mediation continues despite unprecedented strike

Sheikh Mohammed renewed condemnation of Israel’s Sept. 9, 2025 strike on Doha which killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer while Qatar was engaged in mediation efforts. "We were attacked by Israel while we were mediating," he said, describing the strike as an unprecedented attack on a mediator. "Netanyahu has crossed the line like he has crossed other lines before that."

Despite the tensions, Sheikh Mohammed said Qatar would continue prioritizing diplomacy, arguing that behind-the-scenes engagement remained the most effective way to make progress. "We are trying to do our best to give the best advice to the US government on how to reach a solution, as well as to the Iranians," he said. Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari confirmed earlier Tuesday that Doha was carrying messages between Washington and Tehran while remaining concerned about further military escalation.

Titles :benjamin netanyahuqatargaza stripisraeldohapiers morganstrait of hormuzgulf cooperation councilmajed al-ansari
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