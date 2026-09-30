



The US Senate on Tuesday rejected a motion to bring a resolution on Israeli human rights practices in the occupied West Bank to the floor, with the measure falling four votes short of the majority needed to discharge it from the Foreign Relations Committee. The motion to discharge S.Res. 852 failed by a margin of 47 votes in favor to 51 against, preventing the chamber from formally considering the reporting requirements.

The resolution, titled the "Israel Human Rights Practices" resolution, would compel the State Department to provide Congress with detailed information on human rights conditions in the West Bank, including circumstances surrounding the deaths and detention of American citizens. Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen introduced the measure amid growing concerns over violence against Palestinians and foreign nationals in the territory.

Unusual alliances in procedural vote

The procedural vote saw unusual cross-party alignments, with Democratic Senator John Fetterman voting against the motion while Republican Senator Rand Paul supported it. Republican Senators Bill Cassidy and Dan Sullivan did not participate in the vote, leaving the final tally at 47-51.

Van Hollen cites deaths of nine Americans

Speaking on the Senate floor before the vote, Van Hollen urged his colleagues to advance the resolution, citing the deaths of nine US citizens in the West Bank over the past four years. "I rise today to call up Resolution 852, a resolution to require the State Department to provide Congress with information on the growing violence and human rights abuses taking place in the West Bank, including against American citizens," he said.

Van Hollen attributed the deaths to "violent Israeli settlers" or members of Israeli security forces, asserting that the Netanyahu government bore complicity in the violence. "The United States government has repeatedly said that our number one priority overseas is to protect American citizens. And yet, as violent Israeli settlers continue to terrorize civilians in the West Bank, American citizens have been killed time and again, in many cases with the complicity of the government of Israel, the Netanyahu government," he said.

The senator questioned whether Washington had pursued sufficient accountability for the killings, asking: "How many more Americans must die in the West Bank before this administration takes serious, credible steps to secure accountability?" The resolution's defeat blocks the Senate from mandating the State Department to report on military operations and settler violence affecting US nationals in the territory.