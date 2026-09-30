



Anthropic Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei on Tuesday emphasized both the transformative potential and significant risks of artificial intelligence following a White House meeting with President Donald Trump and leading technology executives. Speaking to reporters after the session, Amodei said AI could deliver major advances in medicine while stressing the need for collaboration to ensure safe development.

“I will say what I've always said, which is that AI has incredible benefits,” Amodei said, noting that he has frequently discussed the medical applications of the technology. “As the president has said, whoever wins AI, wins.” He added that the United States should work collectively to maintain its leadership in the field while addressing potential dangers.

Call for collaboration

Amodei stressed that government and industry must coordinate efforts to manage the technology's risks. “We all need to work together to make sure that we can win, and we can win safely if we do this right,” he said. “If we work with the president and everyone here, we can win safe.”

Trump unveils federal AI platform

The meeting convened technology executives and government officials to discuss the rapidly developing AI industry, its economic and national security implications, and the balance between technological leadership and safeguards. Trump used the occasion to unveil America.gov, an artificial intelligence-powered federal platform designed to help Americans access government services. The president also announced he will sign an executive order officially renaming artificial intelligence “superintelligence,” emphasizing Washington's determination to lead the sector.