President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday requiring federal agencies to adopt "super intelligence" and "SI" as replacements for "artificial intelligence" and "AI" in official executive branch communications. Federal departments must now incorporate the new terminology into official correspondence, public statements and policy documents while discontinuing use of the older terms in all non-statutory materials.

Implementation tasks

The order instructs the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology to formulate a federal definition of "super intelligence" that reflects the "continuously advancing technological frontier." The official must also determine what additional executive actions are necessary to implement the proposed definition across government operations, according to the White House.

Strategic context

Administration officials said the change recognizes the "immense opportunity" presented by emerging technologies and reflects American leadership in the field. The White House described the United States as the birthplace of artificial intelligence.

The nation has guided the technology's development and deployment for more than seven decades. Researchers first established AI as a distinct field of study over 70 years ago, with the country maintaining leadership in the sector since that time.